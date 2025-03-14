The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott and more feature on Playboi Carti's new album Playboi Carti's hotly anticipated third studio album ‘Music’ is here and it features huge names, including Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, and The Weeknd. SHARE SHARE Playboi Carti recruited raps biggest stars on his long-awaited third album 'Music'

The 27-year-old rapper — whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter — dropped his highly anticipated third studio album Friday (14.03.25).

The mammoth 30-track opus is a project years in the making and sees Carti joined by Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Skepta, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, and Young Thug. Scott, appearing on four tracks, is featured on the most songs.

Carti had teased his third album for years.

The LP was tentatively called ‘Narcissist’ and first expected to arrive in 2021.

In 2022, he revealed the title ‘Music’, then tweaked it to ‘I Am Music’, before switching back to simply ‘Music’.

On December 7, he posted the phrase “I am music” on his Instagram Story and changed his profile picture to match, sparking speculation the record was on its way.

There were Spotify-sponsored billboards and then a mysterious trailer for the album on social media.

This week, Carti got British rapper Blackhaine to announce it would finally land on Friday.

‘Music’ is the follow-up to Carti’s 2020 album ‘Whole Lotta Red’, which also featured major musical guests, including Kanye West, Future, and Kid Cudi.

'Music' tracklisting:

‘Pop Out’

‘Crush (featuring Travis Scott)‘

‘K Pop’

‘Evil Jordan’

‘Mojo Jojo (featuring Kendrick Lamar)’

‘Philly (featuring Travis Scott)’

‘Radar’

‘Rather Lie (featuring The Weeknd)’

‘Fine Shit’

‘Backdoor (featuring Kendrick Lamar)’

‘Toxic (featuring Future and Skepta)’

‘Munyun’

‘Crank’

‘Charge Dem Hoes A Fee (featuring Future and Travis Scott)’

‘Good Credit (featuring Kendrick Lamar)’

‘I Seeee You Baby Boi’

‘Wake Up F1lthy (featuring Travis Scott)’

‘Jumpin (featuring Lil Uzi Vert)’

‘Trim (featuring Future)’

‘Cocaine Nose’

‘We Need All Da Vibes (featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Young Thug)’

‘Olympian’

‘Opm Babi’

‘Twin Trim (featuring Lil Uzi Vert)’

‘Like Weezy’

‘Dis 1 Got It’

‘Walk’

‘HBA’

‘Overly’

‘South Atlanta Baby’



