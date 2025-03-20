Kanye West slams Tyler, The Creator's music in heated rant Kanye West took aim at fellow rapper and former collaborator Tyler, The Creator and other big names in a heated X tirade on Monday night. SHARE SHARE Kanye West took aim at fellow rapper and former collaborator Tyler, The Creator and other big names in a heated X tirade on Monday night.

Kanye West slammed fellow rapper Tyler, The Creator in an expletive-laden rant.

The controversial rapper took aim at his former collaborator Tyler, The Creator in a heated X tirade on Monday night (17.03.25).

West, 47, wrote on X: “THIS ***** HAS NEVER MADE A MEMORABLE SONG

“HES LIKE IF AN ARTIST CHECKED EVERY BOX OTHER THAN HAVING ANY GOOD VERSES OR SONGS AND HIS LAST ALBUM RIPPED OFF MY WHOLE LANGUAGE."

The post took aim at ‘Chromakopia’, Tyler’s eighth studio album, which dropped in October 2024 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200.

West and Tyler — whose real name is Tyler Okonma — have collaborated multiple times, so the outburst will come as a surprise to many.

Tyler featured West on the song ‘Smuckers’ from his 2015 album ‘Cherry Bomb’, and Kim Kardashian's ex put Tyler on ‘Come to Life’ from his 2021 album ‘Donda’.

The 'Stronger' hitmaker had previously confirmed on social media that he and Tyler were on good terms.

His daughter with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, North West, is famously a Tyler, The Creator fan.

Referring to Tyler, West wrote in an Instagram caption in 2023: "My daughter's second favorite artist still loves me. As rappers we all one big family."

Tyler was not the only rapper caught in the crossfire of West’s X tirade Monday night.

West took aim at Playboi Carti — riding the high with his new album 'MUSIC' — for allegedly asking Kardashian to collaborate with North. He also stated he didn’t like Kendrick Lamar’s record-breaking Drake diss song ‘Not Like Us’.

The ‘Heartless’ rapper tweeted: “I HAAAAAATED NOT LIKE US."

West has most recently faced criticism for his antisemitism. He sold T-shirts with swastikas on them, which then led him to be sued and let go by his talent agency.