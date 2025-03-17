Beyoncé adds Las Vegas date to Cowboy Carter Tour Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter Tour' will hit up Las Vegas this July. SHARE SHARE Beyoncé is Vegas bound on July 25 as she adds another date to the 'Cowboy Carter Tour'

Beyoncé is bringing her 'Cowboy Carter Tour' to Las Vegas this summer.

After shifting 94 per cent of tickets (as per Live Nation) to the tour in support of her Grammy winning country album, the 'Single Ladies' hitmaker has announced a new date on her stadium jaunt at the Allegiant Stadium in Sin City on July 25.

Tickets go on sale at 12pm local time via Ticketmaster.com.

Due to “incredible fan responses from [the] BeyHive and the artist presale signup”, Beyoncé added two more concerts at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London last month, with the star now set to play six nights at the Premier League football team's ground on June 5, 6, 10, 12, 14 and 16.

The 'Break My Soul' hitmaker also added a third night in Chicago on May 18, as well as Paris on June 22, and Atlanta on July 13.

‘Cowboy Carter’ was crowned Album of the Year at this year's Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé said upon collecting the prize in Los Angeles on February 2: “I just feel very full and very honoured. It’s been many, many years and I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all the hard work.”

The 'Texas Hold 'Em' hitmaker ended her short speech with a dedication to Linda Martell, a Black trailblazer in country music.

She added: "I want to dedicate this to Miss Martell, and I’ll just hopefully keep pushing forward, opening doors. God Bless y'all."

Meanwhile, King Charles recently revealed his favourite songs and, surprisngly, one of them is by Queen Bey. Click here to find out which Beyoncé song His Royal Highness loves.



