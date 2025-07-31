Flo Rida announces first UK headline show in over a decade at OVO Arena, Wembley Flo Rida is set to bring his hits to London's OVO Arena, Wembley this October. SHARE SHARE Flo Rida has announced his first UK show in 16 years

Flo Rida is making his highly anticipated return to the UK with his first headline show in London since 2009.

The Grammy-nominated artist will bring his high-octane energy, chart-topping hits, and magnetic stage presence to the OVO Arena, Wembley on Tuesday, October 14.

Flo Rida exploded onto the music scene with his 7x platinum hit Low (featuring T-Pain) and has since become a global sensation, selling more than 100 million singles worldwide. His impressive catalogue includes anthems like Right Round (featuring Kesha), Club Can’t Handle Me (featuring David Guetta), Good Feeling, Wild Ones (featuring Sia), Whistle, My House, and I Cry.

In addition to his musical career, Flo Rida is a philanthropist, entrepreneur, and CEO. He founded the Big Dreams for Kids Foundation and the Florida Youth Football League (FYFL), positively impacting over 10,000 young athletes. Flo Rida is also a brand ambassador for Celsius Energy Drink, Seagram's Gin, and Flo Fit, and owns the popular The Licking restaurant franchise and Club Studio 183. As the CEO of International Music Group, he’s helped launch the careers of artists like 6lack and Natalie LaRose, and is currently working with rising star Oya Baby.

Tickets for Flo Rida’s OVO Arena show go on sale Friday, August 1 at 10am BST via Communion Music.