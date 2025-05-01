Kanye West's Donda 2 departs streaming sites hours after dropping Kanye West has claimed he was told to pay $3 million for the beats on 'Donda 2'. SHARE SHARE Kanye West's 'Donda 2' taken down at request of producers' managers after he was allegedly told to cough up $3 million for the beats

Kanye West's 'Donda 2' disappeared from streaming platforms mere hours after the LP dropped.

The controversial hip-hop star had originally only released the follow-up to 2021's 'Donda' on Stem Player.

However, on Wednesday (30.04.25), it landed on major platforms Spotify, Tidal, and YouTube Music - before swiftly being removed.

West later claimed that DeAndre “Free” Maiden, the manager of producers Jahmal “Boogz Da Beast” Gwin and Brian “AllDay” Miller, asked for the songs to be taken down due to allegedly not being paid for their work on the record.

West posted a screenshot of his alleged message from Maiden, which read: “We did not & do not consent to the usage of our work for Donda 2 or ANY Ye project! He’s owed us $ for almost 3 years now, has refused to pay, yet keeps stealing our work.

"The Lawyers are getting this taken down within the hour.”

The 'Stronger' hitmaker also claimed Maiden wanted an eye-watering $3 million for the beats his people supplied.

West captioned the post: “Free Maiden tried to charge me 3 million dollars for these beats from people I showed how to make beats to.

“Now he going to take down Donda 2.

“Managers [shrugging emoji]."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Kanye suggested his wife had left him in the lyrics to a new song.

The 'Good Morning' rapper married Bianca Censori in a private ceremony in December 2023 but the words of his recent track 'Bianca' suggested she walked out on him over his controversial anti-Semitic social media rants, but not before she sought to have him "committed".

In lyrics published to Genius and previews during a livestream by DJ Akademiks, Kanye rapped: “My baby she ran away.

"But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it.

“She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.”

The song - which is from the rapper's forthcoming album 'WW3' - came almost two weeks after Kanye sparked speculation about problems in his marriage with a cryptic message about having his heart broken.

He wrote on X in part: "When you look at that betrayal list I realized I was just a part of peoples strategies. I took the word love to mean love when it really meant I love the opportunity.

"I make decisions from my heart and mind. So when my heart is broken it breaks my mind too. That’s why I drank Henny to go to the awards that night. Just too many slaps in in the face."