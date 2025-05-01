Ed Sheeran, BLACKPINK star ROSÉ, Chris Stapleton and more feature on F1 The Album
Huge names feature on 'F1 The Album', the soundtrack to Brad Pitt's flick 'F1'.
Ed Sheeran, BLACKPINK star ROSÉ, Chris Stapleton, RAYE and more are featured on 'F1 The Album'.
After serving up the lead single to the soundtrack to Brad Pitt's 'F1' movie, 'Lose My Mind' by Don Toliver featuring Doja Cat, the full track-listing has landed.
Pop megastar Ed has recorded a track called 'Drive', K-pop star ROSÉ contributed 'Messy', country sensation Chris has a track called 'Bad As I Used To Be', and RAYE - who is performing at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July - has recorded a song called 'Grandma Calls The Boys Bad News'.
The starry collection also includes Tate McRae, Dom Dolla, Burna Boy, Roddy Ricch, Maidson Beer, Peggy Gou, and more.
Sam Fender, Fatboy Slim and Becky Hill will join RAYE at Silverstone.
Nick Read, Silverstone’s Chief Commercial Officer, commented: "Over the past few years we have established Silverstone as a world-class venue that attracts the biggest and best artists to deliver unforgettable experiences, and it’s an honour to continue that as we announce Sam Fender, RAYE, Fatboy Slim, and Becky Hill as our stellar all-British headliners for the 2025 Formula 1 British Grand Prix."
'F1 The Album' will be released on the same day as 'F1',
'F1 The Album' tracklisting:
Don Toliver – Lose My Mind (feat. Doja Cat)
Dom Dolla – No Room for A Saint (feat. Nathan Nicholson)
Ed Sheeran – Drive
Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching
ROSÉ – Messy
Burna Boy – Don't Let Me Drown
Roddy Ricch – Underdog
RAYE – Grandma Calls The Boys Bad News
Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used To Be
Myke Towers – Baja California
Tiësto & Sexyy Red – OMG!
Madison Beer – All At Once
Peggy Gou – D.A.N.C.E
PAWSA – Double C
Mr Eazi – Attention
Darkoo – Give Me Love
Obongjayar – Gasoline