Ed Sheeran, BLACKPINK star ROSÉ, Chris Stapleton and more feature on F1 The Album Huge names feature on 'F1 The Album', the soundtrack to Brad Pitt's flick 'F1'. SHARE SHARE Ed Sheeran features on star-studded 'F1 The Album' soundtrack

Ed Sheeran, BLACKPINK star ROSÉ, Chris Stapleton, RAYE and more are featured on 'F1 The Album'.

After serving up the lead single to the soundtrack to Brad Pitt's 'F1' movie, 'Lose My Mind' by Don Toliver featuring Doja Cat, the full track-listing has landed.

Pop megastar Ed has recorded a track called 'Drive', K-pop star ROSÉ contributed 'Messy', country sensation Chris has a track called 'Bad As I Used To Be', and RAYE - who is performing at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July - has recorded a song called 'Grandma Calls The Boys Bad News'.

The starry collection also includes Tate McRae, Dom Dolla, Burna Boy, Roddy Ricch, Maidson Beer, Peggy Gou, and more.

Sam Fender, Fatboy Slim and Becky Hill will join RAYE at Silverstone.

Nick Read, Silverstone’s Chief Commercial Officer, commented: "Over the past few years we have established Silverstone as a world-class venue that attracts the biggest and best artists to deliver unforgettable experiences, and it’s an honour to continue that as we announce Sam Fender, RAYE, Fatboy Slim, and Becky Hill as our stellar all-British headliners for the 2025 Formula 1 British Grand Prix."

'F1 The Album' will be released on the same day as 'F1',

'F1 The Album' tracklisting:

Don Toliver – Lose My Mind (feat. Doja Cat)

Dom Dolla – No Room for A Saint (feat. Nathan Nicholson)

Ed Sheeran – Drive

Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching

ROSÉ – Messy

Burna Boy – Don't Let Me Drown

Roddy Ricch – Underdog

RAYE – Grandma Calls The Boys Bad News

Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used To Be

Myke Towers – Baja California

Tiësto & Sexyy Red – OMG!

Madison Beer – All At Once

Peggy Gou – D.A.N.C.E

PAWSA – Double C

Mr Eazi – Attention

Darkoo – Give Me Love

Obongjayar – Gasoline