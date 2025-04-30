Don Toliver and Doja Cat drop high-octane F1 The Album soundtrack Lose My Mind Don Toliver and Doja Cat have joined forces on a song for the 'F1 The Album' soundtrack. SHARE SHARE Don Toliver and Doja Cat go pedal to the metal on 'F1 The Album' track 'Lose My Mind'

Don Toliver has released ‘Lose My Mind’ featuring Doja Cat from the forthcoming 'F1 The Album' soundtrack.

The rappers trade bars on the first track to be taken from the soundtrack album to Brad Pitt's forthcoming 'F1' film for Apple Original Films.

The track is produced songwriter to the stars Ryan Tedder and featuring the ‘F1 Movie Theme’ by the Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, and comes with an exhilarating music video.

'F1 The Album' is now available for pre-order here and arrives in stores and at all online retailers on June 27.

The soundtrack comes from the producers behind 'Barbie The Album', 'Twisters: The Album', 'The Greatest Showman', 'Suicide Squad: The Album' and more.

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris lead the high-octane film by Joseph Kosinski as two race drivers competing in Formula One.

‘F1’ - which also stars Javier Bardem and Kerry Condon - follows retired racer Sonny Hayes (Pitt) who returns to the track with his rookie APXGP teammate Joshua Pearce (Idris) to take on the new titans of the sport.

World Champion F1 driver Lewis Hamilton was "instrumental" in the development of ‘F1’ in all of its production stages, and Kosinski emphasised that the team "couldn’t have made this film without him".

The director said: "Lewis was instrumental in not only the technical aspects obviously, but in the real kind of formulative stage of the movie, formulating this narrative. We tell the story of Sonny Hayes, who's kind of a veteran racer, and then Joshua Pearce, who's a rookie. Lewis has been both.

"He's been the rookie almost winning his first season in Formula One and now with Seven World Championships. He's kind of seen it all.

"So his perspective on shaping the narrative of these two characters and kind of giving me real insight into what it is that drives him, what makes these guys want to do this day in day out, it was really, really helpful. We couldn't have made this film without him."

Stream 'Lose My Mind' on all major streaming platforms. 'F1' is released in cinemas on June 25.