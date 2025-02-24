Don Toliver announces 2025 UK and European dates Don Toliver is hitting the road for a UK and European run this May and June. SHARE SHARE Don Toliver is returning to the UK and Europe this summer on the 'Psycho Tour'

Don Toliver has announced the dates for his UK and European 'Psycho Tour'.

The 30-year-old rap star - who released his Top 10 fourth studio album ‘Hardstone Psycho’ last summer - is set to play London's The O2 as part of the jaunt on June 4.

The run kicks off in Oslo, Norway, on May 13, before heading to Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Prague, Zurich, Berlin, Dusseldorf, Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, and Manchester, with the leg due to wrap in London.

A pre-sale takes place on Wednesday (26.02.25) before the general sale on Friday (28.02.25) at 12pm local time via Ticketmaster.

The tour news comes hot off the heels of Toliver teaming up with BTS star J-hope on the Pharrell Williams-produced tune 'LV Bag'.

The track was premiered at the Louis Vuitton FW25 show in Paris on January 21 (Pharrell serves as the men’s creative director of the French fashion house).

Last year, Toliver wowed when he played Wireless Festival at London's Finsbury Park, where he was joined by special guests including Rema and Sexxy Red.

Toliver is known for his surprises and last year he was joined by Justin Bieber at his Los Angeles gig.

The pop star returned to the stage in October to join Toliver for a performance of their song 'Private Landing' at the Crypto.com Arena with the moment being captured on camera by the singer's wife Hailey, who was in the audience.

Don Toliver's 'Psycho' UK and European dates 2025:

MAY

13 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

15 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ KB Hallen

17 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

18 – Prague, Czechia @ O2 Universum

19 – Zurich, Switzerland @ The Hall

22 – Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom

23 – Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

24 – Paris, France @ Adidas Arena

26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

27 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

30 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

JUNE

1 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

4 – London, UK @ The O2