Peggy Gou drops exhilarating house banger D.A.N.C.E. from F1 The Album

Peggy Gou has dropped D.A.N.C.E. from F1 The Album.

The superstar DJ is the latest star to release a track from the soundtrack LP for Brad Pitt and Damson Idris' new F1 movie.

She said of the hypnotic house tune: “This track to me is all about connecting with joy and feeling free. I hope it makes people want to dance all summer long.”

The record also includes original songs by huge names including Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton, Tate McRae, and ROSÉ.

Pop megastar Ed recorded a track called Drive, which features Dave Grohl and was co-written by John Mayer, K-pop star ROSÉ contributed Messy, and country sensation Chris has a track called Bad As I Used To Be.

RAYE - who is performing at the Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July - has recorded a song called Grandma Calls The Boys Bad News with Mark Ronson.

Dom Dolla, Don Toliver and Doja Cat, Burna Boy, Roddy Ricch, and Maidson Beer have also contributed.





Meanwhile, Sam Fender, Fatboy Slim and Becky Hill will join RAYE at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Nick Read, Silverstone’s Chief Commercial Officer, said of the headliners: "Over the past few years we have established Silverstone as a world-class venue that attracts the biggest and best artists to deliver unforgettable experiences, and it’s an honour to continue that as we announce Sam Fender, RAYE, Fatboy Slim, and Becky Hill as our stellar all-British headliners for the 2025 Formula 1 British Grand Prix."

The British Grand Prix takes place between July 3 and 6.

F1 The Movie is in cinemas now. F1 The Album is released on Friday (27.06.25).





F1 The Album tracklisting:

Don Toliver – Lose My Mind (feat. Doja Cat)

Dom Dolla – No Room for A Saint (feat. Nathan Nicholson)

Ed Sheeran – Drive

Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching

ROSÉ – Messy

Burna Boy – Don't Let Me Drown

Roddy Ricch – Underdog

RAYE – Grandma Calls The Boys Bad News

Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used To Be

Myke Towers – Baja California

Tiësto & Sexyy Red – OMG!

Madison Beer – All At Once

Peggy Gou – D.A.N.C.E

PAWSA – Double C

Mr Eazi – Attention

Darkoo – Give Me Love

Obongjayar – Gasoline



