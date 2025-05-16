Ed Sheeran teams up with Dave Grohl and John Mayer on rock song Drive for F1 The Album Ed Sheeran, Dave Grohl and John Mayer are set to release the rock song 'Drive' for 'F1 The Album'. SHARE SHARE Ed Sheeran, Dave Grohl and John Mayer have recorded the song 'Drive' for 'F1 The Album'

Ed Sheeran has joined forces with Dave Grohl and John Mayer on the song 'Drive' from 'F1 The Album'.

The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker - who released a heavy metal version of the hit with metalcore superstars Bring Me The Horizon in 2022 - has teamed up with the Foo Fighters frontman and the blues rock guitarist have joined forces on the new track for the soundtrack LP to the Brad Pitt-starring 'F1' movie'.

