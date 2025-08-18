Bad Omens announce 2025 UK and Europe DO YOU FEEL LOVE tour American rockers Bad Omens are returning to the UK and Europe later this year. SHARE SHARE Bad Omens are heading to arenas across the UK and Europe later this year

Bad Omens are bringing their DO YOU FEEL LOVE tour to the UK and Europe later this year.

After making an epic return with the brooding track Specter earlier this month, Noah Sebastian and co will kick off the run in Dublin on November 21, and play London's iconic Alexandra Palace on November 26.

The Just Pretend rockers will also play arenas in Glasgow, Manchester, Nottingham, Brussels, Paris, Zurich, Nuremberg, Berlin, Hamburg, and Oberhausen, before concluding in Amsterdam on December 12.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in France, Netherlands and Belgium starting from Wednesday, August 20. Preferred ticket access is available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK on Friday, August 22. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.

An artist pre-sale will take place on August 19 at 10am local time. General sale follows on August 22 at 10am.

Marking the next chapter in the band’s meteoric rise after months of cryptic “goodbye, friend” teasers across social media, the Virginia quartet returned with a bold new track in Specter.

The cinematic music video, co-directed by frontman Noah Sebastian and Nico, is a dark fantasy epic steeped in themes of loss, betrayal and the supernatural. Actor Ryan Hurst — known for Sons of Anarchy and Remember the Titans — makes an appearance, following weeks of intrigue sparked by the band’s cryptic preview clips.

Specter marked Bad Omens’ first new music since 2022's acclaimed album The Death of Peace of Mind, which racked up over 2.7 billion global streams.

Fans can expect more new music to follow.





DO YOU FEEL LOVE tour dates UK and Europe 2025:

21/11, Dublin, IE, 3Arena

23/11, Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro

26/11, London, UK Alexandra Palace

28/11, Manchester, UK, Co-op Live

29/11, Nottingham, UK, Motorpoint Arena

1/12, Brussels, BE, Forest National

2/12, Paris, FR, Zenith Paris

4/12, Zurich, CH, The Hall

5/12, Nuremberg, DE, PSD Bank Nürnberg Arena

6/12, Berlin, DE, Max Schmelling Halle

9/12, Hamburg, DE, Barclays Arena

10/12, Oberhausen, DE, Rudolf Weber-ARENA

12/12, Amsterdam, NL, AFAS Live



