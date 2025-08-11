Bad Omens return with powerful new single Specter and cinematic video starring Sons of Anarchy's Ryan Hurst Bad Omens recruited actor Ryan Hurst for a cameo in their epic new music video. SHARE SHARE Bad Omens have made their long-awaited return with new single Specter

Bad Omens have unleashed their long-awaited new single Specter.

Marking the next chapter in the band’s meteoric rise after months of cryptic “goodbye, friend” teasers across social media, the Virginia quartet return with a track that promises to push their sound into bold new territory.

The emotion-led music video (scroll to watch), co-directed by frontman Noah Sebastian and Nico, is a dark fantasy epic steeped in themes of loss, betrayal and the supernatural. Actor Ryan Hurst — known for Sons of Anarchy and Remember the Titans — makes an appearance, following weeks of intrigue sparked by the band’s cryptic preview clips.





Specter is Bad Omens’ first new music since the RIAA Gold-certified The Death of Peace of Mind, the 2022 album, which racked up over 2.7 billion global streams.

The release comes as Bad Omens continue an intense touring schedule, with 2025 festival appearances at Summerfest, Welcome to Rockville, Rock Fest, and upcoming headline slots at Louder Than Life and Aftershock.

Fans can expect more new music to follow.

In the meantime, Specter is available to stream now on all major platforms.















