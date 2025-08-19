Jay-Z may have new music on the way A friend and collaborator of Jay-Z has implied that the rapper is working on new music. SHARE SHARE Jay-Z could be making new music

Jay-Z could have new music coming soon, according to artist and friend, Memphis Bleek.

Memphis, who was one of the first artists to be signed under Jay-Z’s record label, Roc-A-Fella, and considered to be his "protégé", suggested the 99 Problems rapper has some music in the works.

He said on Drink Champs: “I just was with him in Vegas. He just came out on the show, like, yo, my n****, they went stupid.

“I said, ‘Listen, I know you working. Save me a verse.’ He’s like, ‘Alright, I got you.’ So if it happens, it happens.”

The last time Jay-Z released a record was in 2017 with 4:44.

Jay-Z has made headlines in recent times due to several legal issues. One of which involved a woman accusing him and Diddy of raping her and another in which a man claimed that he was the rapper's son.

