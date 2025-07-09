'Call me to settle this karmic debt': Nicki Minaj claims Jay-Z owes her $100 to $200m Nicki Minaj has urged Jay-Z to call her and settle "this karmic debt". SHARE SHARE Nicki Minaj claims she is owed millions upon millions from Jay-Z

Nicki Minaj has alleged Jay-Z owes her between $100 to $200 million.

The Anaconda rapper was one of the original artists that went into partnership with Jay-Z’s streaming platform TIDAL, launched in 2015. She was reportedly given 3 per cent equity in exchange for exclusive content and promotion.

In 2021, Jay-Z sold a majority stake in TIDAL to Jack Dorsey’s Square for $302 million, and the fallout began when she was allegedly only offered $1 million from the sale.

Minaj has now blasted the music mogul and warned him the interest is building, while she pledged to use the money he allegedly owes her to pay off her fans - known as Barbz - tuition fees and student loans.

She raged on X/Twitter on Tuesday (08.07.25): "We’ve calculated about 100-200MM so far. #JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It’s only collecting more interest.

"You still in my TOP 5 tho. Let’s get it n****. And anyone still calling him Hov will answer to God for the blasphemy."

Minaj later added: "I’m going to use some of the money #JayZ owes me to send some of my Barbz to college, pay their school fees and student loans via my #StudentOfTheGame charity."

She also brought up Roc Nation's CEO Desiree Perez being pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Jay-Z's Roc Nation curates and produces the Super Bowl Halftime Show for the NFL, and during his performance on the pitch in February, Kendrick Lamar performed his Drake diss hit Not Like Us.

Referencing the Super Bowl, Minaj penned: "So wait. JayZ had not like us playing at the superbowl after his CEO was pardoned by President Trump????? We gotta find out who is “they”. President Biden posting not like us after Desirat was pardoned by President Trump is so (sic)"

