Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson teases his next solo album will include ‘bone-crushingly heavy’ songs Bruce Dickinson has revealed plans for a 2027 solo album featuring “bone-crushingly heavy” tracks, following his The Mandrake Project Live 2025 North American tour. SHARE SHARE Bruce Dickinson has said his next solo album will include some 'bone-crushingly heavy' songs

The Iron Maiden singer, 67, confirmed that work is already underway on the follow-up to The Mandrake Project, and fans can expect some seriously heavy moments when it arrives in 2027.

Speaking to Metal Hammer, Dickinson revealed he has 18 tracks demoed for the new LP, which he plans to record with his solo band in January 2026.

He said: “We’ve got, like, 18 tracks demoed, which I did in April.

“We’re going to do a new album - not for next year… but ’27, that’s when it will come out.”

Dickinson promised the material will be varied but powerful.

He teased: “We’ve got some bone-crushingly heavy songs, and some that are just like tugging at the heartstrings. If it’s heavy, it’s heavy, but if it just happens to be acoustic, it’s acoustic.

“That’s the deal … whatever the song dictates.”

The Fear of the Dark hitmaker added that early reactions from his record label have been overwhelmingly positive.

The album will be recorded with the same band that joined him on his 2024 European tour, featuring drummer Dave Moreno, keyboardist Mistheria, bassist Tanya O’Callaghan, Swedish guitarist Philip Näslund and Swiss guitarist Chris Declercq.

Longtime collaborator Roy ‘Z’ Ramirez, who worked extensively on Dickinson’s past solo albums, is not in the touring lineup.

Before heading into the studio, Dickinson will embark on The Mandrake Project Live 2025 North American tour, which kicks off August 22 in Anaheim, California.

The setlist will span his solo career, including tracks from Balls to Picasso, The Chemical Wedding, and Accident of Birth.

Fans will also get a rare treat, with Dickinson’s performance of the Iron Maiden track Revelations, which he wrote entirely himself.

The tour also includes a return to Brazil for a one-off show at São Paulo’s The Town festival on September 7, marking 40 years since his first appearance at Rock in Rio.

Dickinson said in a statement: “The new record is going to be a real statement.

“I can’t wait for people to hear it live in 2027.”