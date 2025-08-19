Wolf Alice announce tiny London pub gig to celebrate new album The Clearing Wolf Alice are giving fans the chance to attend a tiny pub gig in London this week. SHARE SHARE Wolf Alice will play a tiny album release gig in London's Camden Town

Wolf Alice have an announced an intimate gig at London's iconic Dublin Castle in Camden to celebrate the release of their new album The Clearing.

Fans who pre-order the follow-up to 2021's Blue Weekend by midnight tonight (19.08.25) will be entered into a ballot to attend the release show on Thursday night (21.08.25).

Ellie Rowsell and co announced on Instagram: "Heading out to @dublincastlecamden on Thursday night for a couple of pints in celebration of our new album coming out at MIDNIGHT! Pre-order The Clearing from our store by 11.59pm Tuesday night to be entered into the ballot. It’s gonna be a fun one ;))."





So far, fans have heard the tracks Bloom Baby Bloom, White Horses and The Sofa.

It's produced by studio wizard Greg Kurstin - who is known for his work with Adele, Foo Fighters, Liam Gallagher - and marks their first major label release on Sony Music.

Singer and guitarist Rowsell previously explained that she has often used the guitar "as a shield" - but she wanted her voice to take flight on this record.

Speaking about Bloom Baby Bloom, she said: “I wanted a rock song, to focus on the performance element of a rock song and sing like Axl Rose, but to be singing a song about being a woman.

“I’ve used the guitar as a shield in the past, playing it has perhaps been some way to reject the ‘girl singer in band’ trope, but I wanted to focus on my voice as a rock instrument so it’s been freeing to put the guitar down and reach a point where I don’t feel like I need to prove that I’m a musician.”

Fans can expect "a classic pop/rock album that nods to the ‘70s while remaining rooted firmly in the present."

A press release added of The Clearing: “If Fleetwood Mac wrote an album today in North London, you’d get somewhere close to this run of effortlessly grand tracks, each as distinct as the last."

The Mercury Prize winners will embark on a UK and Ireland this November, kicking off in Manchester on November 28, and including two nights at London's' The O2 arena on December 1 and 2 (check out the full dates below).





Wolf Alice's 2025 UK and Ireland dates:

28th November: AO Arena, Manchester

29th November: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

1st December: Utilita Arena, Cardiff

2nd December: The O2, London

3rd December: The O2, London

5th December: First Direct Arena, Leeds

7th December: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

10th December: 3Arena, Dublin