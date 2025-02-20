Becky Hill among big star-studded headliners for F1 British Grand Prix 2025 Becky Hill is one of four UK music stars headlining the F1 British Grand Pix this year. SHARE SHARE Becky Hill is one of the headliners

Sam Fender, RAYE, Fatboy Slim and Becky Hill are headlining this year's thrilling Formula One British Grand Prix.

Descending on the legendary Silverstone circuit's main stage first on Thursday, July 3, is the 'Seventeen Going Under' hitmaker, followed by the multi-award-winning, R+B and Soul icon RAYE on Friday, July 4 - which will mark her first outdoor gig of 2025.

As hundreds of thousands watch on as the drivers zoom around the 3.666-mile racetrack as they battle it out to claim a total of 26 points - 25 for winning the Grand Prix and one for a bonus point - those attending on Saturday, July 5, will feel electrified as DJ Fatboy Slim blasts his anthems around the Northamptonshire venue.

'Loose Control' pop powerhouse Becky Hill is making a Silverstone comeback after four years, and she will draw the curtain on one of the top British sporting events in the calendar on Sunday, July 6, with her anthemic take on modern dance music.

She said: "I can’t wait to be back at Silverstone to headline the final night at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

"It’s going to be a huge weekend of high-energy action on the track and on the stage!”

Nick Read, Silverstone’s Chief Commercial Officer, is honoured to be welcoming some of the biggest names in UK music to the British Grand Prix this summer.

He added: "Over the past few years we have established Silverstone as a world-class venue that attracts the biggest and best artists to deliver unforgettable experiences, and it’s an honour to continue that as we announce Sam Fender, RAYE, Fatboy Slim, and Becky Hill as our stellar all-British headliners for the 2025 Formula 1 British Grand Prix."

Last year, rockers Kings of Leon, rapping sensation Stormzy, DJ pioneer Pete Tong, as well as the drum and bass band Rudimental, headlined to great success, and Nick said the bar needed to be raised for this year.

He continued: “Following the incredible success of last year’s music offering, we knew we had to raise the bar once again - and we’re thrilled to be delivering a lineup packed with homegrown talent at the very top of their game.”

Tickets for the 2025 British Grand Prix are now available online here.