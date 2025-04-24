The War On Drugs pull out of supporting Sam Fender in London and Newcastle The War On Drugs are no longer able to perform at Sam Fender's London and Newcastle dates this June. SHARE SHARE The War On Drugs can no longer play three Sam Fender dates

The War On Drugs have pulled out of supporting Sam Fender in London and Newcastle due to "personal scheduling issues".

The indie rockers were due to support the 'Hypersonic Missiles' rocker at the London Stadium on June 6, and Newcastle’s St James’ Park on June 14 and 15.

However, they revealed this week, they can no longer play the three gigs.

A statement on the band's Facebook read: “It is with great disappointment that, due to personal scheduling issues, The War on Drugs are unfortunately unable to perform with Sam Fender in London and Newcastle this June.”

CMAT is still due to open for Fender.

The news comes after Fender was joined by special guest Adam Granduciel of The War On Drugs at Coachella.

The Geordie rocker had a surprise in store for fans at his second set in the Californian desert on Saturday (19.04.25).

Granduciel produced Fender's latest LP 'People Watching' and he joined him to perform the title track, plus ‘Tyrants’, ‘Seventeen Going Under’ and ‘Hypersonic Missiles’.



