Doja Cat and Jack Harlow drop starry Just Us music video, featuring Matt Damon and John Mayer The music video for the new single from Doja Cat and Jack Harlow features a number of famous faces. Jack Harlow and Doja Cat release Just Us music video featuring Matt Damon and more

The ‘Just Us’ music video features a number of famous faces.

The music video for ‘Just Us’ — a collaboration between Doja Cat and Jack Harlow — dropped Friday (21.03.25), and it showcases far more famous faces than the two well-known rappers.

The video, directed by Neal Farmer, sees the pair at a restaurant, flirting and dancing in the dining room and kitchen while singing: “I wish it was just us in this b****, but they can’t trust us in this b****”.

A host of celebrities make an appearance, including Hollywood star Matt Damon, plus musicians and actors PinkPantheress, John Mayer, Nicholas Braun, Malcolm Todd, Taylor Rooks, and DJ Drama. While the focus is on Harlow and Doja Cat, the celeb guests act as familiar faces as diners in the restaurant.

Harlow has been candid about crushing on ‘Kiss Me More’ singer Doja Cat, but this is the artists’ first collaboration.

The two chatted on an Instagram livestream in 2020, and, after Doja Cat left, Harlow said: “I’ve had a crush on her for months.”

Harlow released his first single of the year, ‘Set You Free’, in February, following the pair of 2024 tracks, ‘Hello Miss Johnson’ and ‘Tranquility’. His last studio album, ‘Jackman’, came out in 2023.

Meanwhile, Doja Cat collaborated with Raye and BLACPINK’s Lisa last month on the track ‘Born Again’. Her most recent fourth studio album, ‘Scarlet’ (2023), peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart.



