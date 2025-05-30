WATCH: Tate McRae releases Just Keep Watching from F1 The Album Tate McRae has shared her new song, 'Just Keep Watching', from 'F1 The Album'. SHARE SHARE Tate McRae has released 'Just Keep Watching' from 'F1 The Album'

Tate McRae has released the song and music video for 'Just Keep Watching' from 'F1 The Album'.

The 'Greedy' hitmaker is the latest artist to drop a track from the star-studded soundtrack to the Brad Pitt-starring 'F1' movie.

Other previously released tracks include ROSÉ's 'Messy', Chris Stapleton's 'Bad As I Used To Be', and Dom Dolla's 'No Room for A Saint' featuring Nathan Nicholson.

Plus, 'Baja California' by Myke Tower and Don Toliver and Doja Cat's 'Lose My Mind'.





Ed Sheeran has also joined forces with Dave Grohl and John Mayer on the song 'Drive'.

Teasing the track on Instagram recently, Sheeran wrote: “Sneak peek of the song I did for the F1 movie. Mayer on guitar, Grohl on drums. A lot of fun making this, coming out next month with the movie x."

RAYE, Burna Boy, Roddy Ricch, Maidson Beer, Peggy Gou, and more also feature on Brad Pitt and Damson Idris lead the high-octane film by Joseph Kosinski as two race drivers competing in Formula One.

‘F1’ - which also stars Javier Bardem and Kerry Condon - follows retired racer Sonny Hayes (Pitt) who returns to the track with his rookie APXGP teammate Joshua Pearce (Idris) to take on the new titans of the sport.

World Champion F1 driver Lewis Hamilton was "instrumental" in the development of ‘F1’ in all of its production stages, and Kosinski emphasised that the team "couldn’t have made this film without him".





The director said: "Lewis was instrumental in not only the technical aspects obviously, but in the real kind of formulative stage of the movie, formulating this narrative. We tell the story of Sonny Hayes, who's kind of a veteran racer, and then Joshua Pearce, who's a rookie. Lewis has been both.

"He's been the rookie almost winning his first season in Formula One and now with Seven World Championships. He's kind of seen it all.

"So his perspective on shaping the narrative of these two characters and kind of giving me real insight into what it is that drives him, what makes these guys want to do this day in day out, it was really, really helpful. We couldn't have made this film without him."

'F1' is released in cinemas on June 25, with 'F1 The Album' following on June 27.



