John Legend announces Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour John Legend is heading to the UK, Europe, and North America in 2025. SHARE SHARE John Legend is embarking on the 'Get Lifted 20th Anniversary Tour'

John Legend has announced the 'Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour'.

The 'Ordinary People' hitmaker will kick off the jaunt marking the milestone of his acclaimed 2004 debut studio album - which featured Kanye West, Snoop Dogg and Miri Ben-Ari - by playing more than 40 cities across the UK, Europe, and North America.

The trek will kick off on May 27 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow and include stops at The O2 in London, Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Accor Arena in Paris, Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and Barclays Center in New York.

Even more dates are due to be added.

Fans can expect "a mix of deep cuts, fan-favourites, and fresh renditions of the album's beloved tracks."

Pre-sales for UK/EU dates begin Wednesday, March 19, with general on-sale starting Friday, March 21. North America pre-sales begin Wednesday, March 26, followed by general on-sale Friday, March 28. Head to johnlegend.com for ticket information.

'Get Lifted' won three Grammy Awards, including Best Male R'n'B Vocal Performance for 'Ordinary People', Best R'n'B Album and Best New Artist.

Legend has also marked the milestone with the release of the digital deluxe and 3LP vinyl editions of' Get Lifted (20th Anniversary)'.

Disc 1 and 2 are the original classic album on vinyl for the first time since its release 20 years ago.

Disc 3 is an all-new release of remixes, features, and collaborations including new recordings with Killer Mike, Lil Wayne, Tems, Simi, and more.





Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour Dates:

05/27/25 @ OVO Hydro in Glasgow, UK^

05/29/25 @ Co-op Live in Manchester, UK

05/30/25 @ Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, UK^

06/01/25 @ The O2 in London, UK^

06/02/25 @ Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, NL^

06/05/25 @ Accor Arena in Paris, FR

06/07/25 @ Olympiahalle in Munich, DE

06/12/25 @ Heartland Festival in Kværndrup, DK

06/14/25 @ Vaulen Open Air Festival in Stavanger, NO

08/23/25 @ Ravinia in Highland Park, IL

08/24/25 @ Ravinia in Highland Park, IL

09/02/25 @ Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA

09/03/25 @ Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA

09/28/25 @ Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA

10/18/25 @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas, TX^

10/19/25 @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land in Houston, TX^

10/21/25 @ Zoo Amphitheatre in Oklahoma City, OK

10/23/25 @ Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, LA

10/24/25 @ Synovus Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park in Atlanta, GA^

10/26/25 @ Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL^

10/28/25 @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, FL^

10/29/25 @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion in Wilmington, NC^

10/30/25 @ Red Hat Amphitheatre in Raleigh, NC^

11/04/25 @ Barclays Center in New York, NY^

11/05/25 @ The Met in Philadelphia, PA^

11/07/25 @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, MA^

11/08/25 @ Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT

11/10/25 @ Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH^

11/11/25 @ Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI^

11/13/25 @ Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls, ON

11/14/25 @ Place Bell in Montreal, QC

11/16/25 @ Fishers Event Center in Indianapolis, IN^

11/17/25 @ The Factory in St. Louis, MO

11/19/25 @ Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO^

11/20/25 @ Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, UT^

11/22/25 @ Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln, CA

11/23/25 @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego, CA^

12/03/25 @ Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC^

12/05/25 @ WAMU Theater in Seattle, WA^

12/07/25 @ Theater of the Clouds in Portland, OR^

12/09/25 @ Paramount Theatre in Oakland, CA^

^Live Nation Date







