Musicians Celebrities who have criticised Donald Trump

Springsteen slams Trump as De Niro and Spike Lee add to growing celebrity outrage

Bruce Springsteen, Spike Lee and Robert De Niro have issued fresh criticism of US President Donald Trump, joining a growing list of high-profile figures hitting out at his presidency.

During the opening night of his 'Land of Hope and Dreams' European tour in Manchester, the 'Dancing in the Dark' singer labeled Trump's administration as "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous".

He said: "In my country, they’re taking sadistic pleasure in the pain they inflict on loyal American workers. They’re rolling back historic civil rights legislation that led to a more just and plural society. They are abandoning our great allies and siding with dictators against those struggling for their freedom."

At the Cannes Film Festival, director Spike Lee didn’t hold back when asked about American values: "I don't know how much we can talk about American values considering who's the president", before covering his mouth and adding: "My wife said: 'Spike, be very careful what you say!'"

The filmmaker also criticised Trump's proposed tariffs on foreign-made films, highlighting the potential negative impact on the film industry.

Robert De Niro has been a long-standing critic of Donald Trump. Also at the Cannes Film Festival, while receiving the honorary Palme d'Or, the Hollywood legend referred to Trump as a "philistine president" and condemned his cultural policies, including proposed tariffs on foreign films.

He stated: "Art is inclusive. It brings people together. Art embraces diversity, and ... that’s why we are a threat to autocrats and fascists."

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has also been vocal in her opposition to Trump. In 2024, she criticised his policies and encouraged her fans to register to vote.

She posted on Instagram: "Recently I was made aware of an AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth."

Following her endorsement, Trump responded on Truth Social: "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

Cher has also publicly slammed the Republican leader. In 2020, she posted on X, formerly Twitter: "I wish Trump every moment of suffering he's brought our country. Every moment of pain he's caused our people & for every vet he's called stupid."

John Legend has openly criticised Trump's presidency. In a resurfaced clip, he described Trump as a "terrible leader".

"America made a decision that I strongly disagree with, and it seems that we are reaping the whirlwind right now, putting someone who is a terrible leader, especially in crisis". He also labelled Trump a "bigot".