John Legend laments Kanye West's 'devolution'

John Legend is saddened by the "devolution" of Kanye West.

The 'All of Me' singer was one of the first artists to be signed to West's Good Music record label during the early 2000s but has bemoaned the rapper's bizarre behaviour and controversial social media posts of an antisemitic and offensive nature.

