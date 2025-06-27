Alex Warren taps BLACKPINK star ROSÉ for On My Mind Alex Warren and ROSÉ have released a stunning love song. SHARE SHARE Alex Warren and ROSÉ have shared their duet On My Mind

Alex Warren and ROSÉ have released their surprise collaboration, On My Mind.

The Ordinary hitmaker had been teasing fans about teaming up with the BLACKPINK star on his social media accounts and the pair have now delivered a swoon-worthy love ballad.

The track is a new addition to Warren's album You’ll Be Alright, Kid.

Set for release on July 18, the collection features all of the tracks from the 24-year-old star's debut LP You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1) alongside newbies such as smash hit Ordinary and Bloodline with Jelly Roll.

You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1) focused on "dealing with grief", while You’ll Be Alright, Kid "turns the page with healing, resilience and optimism."

February's Ordinary spent 11 consecutive weeks at No.1 on the UK chart, marking the longest running No.1 in the UK by a US male solo act in more than 70 years and the joint longest running No.1 of the 2020s, tied with Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits.

On the viral success of the TikTok hit, Warren told Variety: “I am so forever grateful for all the support and will never stop saying thank you.

“I wouldn’t have any of this if it weren’t for my fans, so I am so appreciative.”

Recounting how quickly Ordinary came to fruition, he shared: “We wrote ‘Ordinary’ in December last year, started teasing it in January, and released it in February.

“In the music industry, that’s a crazy fast turnaround, but we did that because we knew immediately how good it was. I’ve never had a song so quickly ‘click’ and I just had to put it out as soon as possible.”



