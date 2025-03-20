JADE jokingly suggests donning 'gigantic parka' Liam Gallagher-style - before baring breasts at Glastonbury JADE admits it's tough being a pop act playing Glastonbury, but she is going to pull out all the stops to impress festival-goers. SHARE SHARE JADE has hinted she is planning to make a grand entrance when she makes her debut at Glastonbury

JADE has jokingly suggested she could walk out onto the Glastonbury stage in a "gigantic parka" Liam Gallagher-style - before baring her breasts.

The former Little Mix star - whose full name is Jade Thirlwall - is set to make her debut at the world-famous festival this June, and she admits she is up against it, as pop acts have had a hard time pleasing punters in the past.

Speaking on the 'KISS Breakfast Radio Show', she said: “With Glastonbury there is always a little bit of a thing with pop acts. But [I’m] very grateful to be given a slot at Glastonbury. It’s iconic isn’t it."

Asked if she would consider having a trap door onstage, she quipped: “If I can fit one in, maybe! I feel like it has become a bit of a thing now, but I’ve gotta pull something out of the bag at Glasto. I was thinking of walking on in a gigantic parka… the biggest parka you’ve ever seen in your life. Maybe that gets ripped off and I’ve got my t**s out. That’s a work in progress."

JADE was recently crowned Best Pop Act at the BRIT Awards and is gearing up to release her debut solo album.

The 32-year-old Geordie has impressed so far with singles such as ‘Angel Of My Dreams’, 'IT Girl' and ‘FUFN (F*** You For Now)’.

Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo and The 1975 are the headliners for Glasto this year.

Charli xcx, Alanis Morisette, Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams, Lola Young and US rap star Doechi are also set to make their debuts at the prestigious festival.

Sir Rod Stewart will play the coveted Sunday afternoon legends slot.



