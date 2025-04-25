Finneas shares his view on fatherhood Songwriter Finneas - the brother and musical collaborator of Billie Eilish - has admitted he was to become a father at some stage in his life. SHARE SHARE Finneas and sister Billie Eilish

Finneas O'Connell has admitted he wants to become father.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter - who is the brother and musical collaborator of Billie Eilish - has achieved enormous success in his career, winning 10 Grammy Awards and two Best Original Song Oscars for the James Bond theme 'No Time To Die' and 'What Was I Made For?', which featured in the 'Barbie' movie.

But in his personal life he still has the goal to have kids, one day.

Talking to The i Paper, he said: "If I only had six months to live, the only thing I'd be really sad about would be not getting to have kids."

