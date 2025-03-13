Oasis confirm reunion tour documentary film produced by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight After much speculation, Oasis have confirmed a documentary film in conjunction with their reunion tour. SHARE SHARE Oasis have confirmed details of a documentary film in conjunction with their reunion tour

Oasis have announced a film to coincide with their 'Oasis Live '25 Tour'.

The reuniting Britpop legends have teamed up with 'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight, who is producing the film, while Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace will direct.

The pair were behind LCD Soundsystem's concert film ‘Shut Up And Play The Hits.

The project is being produced by Magna Studios, whose credits include ‘Beastie Boys Story’, ‘Gangs Of London’, ‘20000 Days On Earth’, and ‘Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now.’

A release date is yet to be decided, with no further details given at this time.

However, the film will be distributed by Sony Music Vision.

Oasis’ UK and Ireland shows - their only European shows in 2025 - will kick off in Cardiff on July 4 and see them joined by special guests Richard Ashcroft and Cast.

The 'Supersonic' band will also play USA, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Argentina, Chile and Brazil.

Meanwhile, frontman Liam Gallagher has continued to troll fans about the band lineup for the 'Oasis Live '25 Tour'.

He dismissed a report by NME that claimed Andy Bell will be back on bass guitar, Gem Archer and Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs on guitar, and newcomer Joey Waronker on drums.

Liam - who has put his feud with brother and guitarist Noel Gallagher behind him for the group's first shows in 16 years - asked the publication to spill who their so-called "sources" are.

He reacted on X: "NME tell me who your source pots are that keep giving you info about OASIS and I’ll give you an exclusive interview about up n coming OASIS tour you can have it all but how much do you want it LG x. (sic)"

Liam added: "It’s not the lineup reveal I’m bothered about I’ll reveal that to you in a minute I’m more bothered about the line where it says a source close to the band and tour that really causes me a great deal of concern LG x (sic)"

He then jokingly revealed a lineup of past Oasis drummers on different instruments, bar Tony McCarroll, who actually was their sticksman between 1991 and 1995.

The 'Some Might Say' hitmaker quipped that Alan White would be on bass guitar, Zak Starkey on lead guitar and Chris Sharrock on keys.

He wrote: "Tony Mc drums Alan white bass guitar Zak lead guitar Chris Sharrock keys. (sic)"

It comes days after Liam joked that Peppa Pig and other fictional TV characters would join him and Noel on the road.