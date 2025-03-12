Liam Gallagher pranks fans with joke live lineup for Oasis reunion tour Liam Gallagher has pranked fans with a fake live lineup for the Oasis reunion tour. SHARE SHARE

Liam Gallagher has continued to troll fans about the band lineup for the 'Oasis Live '25 Tour'.

The legendary Britpop group's frontman has dismissed a report by NME that claimed Andy Bell will be back on bass guitar, Gem Archer and Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs on guitar, and newcomer Joey Waronker on drums.

Liam - who has put his feud with brother and guitarist Noel Gallagher behind him for the group's first shows in 16 years - asked the publication to spill who their so-called "sources" are.

He reacted on X: "NME tell me who your source pots are that keep giving you info about OASIS and I’ll give you an exclusive interview about up n coming OASIS tour you can have it all but how much do you want it LG x. (sic)"

Liam added: "It’s not the lineup reveal I’m bothered about I’ll reveal that to you in a minute I’m more bothered about the line where it says a source close to the band and tour that really causes me a great deal of concern LG x (sic)"

He then jokingly revealed a lineup of past Oasis drummers on different instruments, bar Tony McCarroll, who actually was their sticksman between 1991 and 1995.

The 'Some Might Say' hitmaker quipped that Alan White would be on bass guitar, Zak Starkey on lead guitar and Chris Sharrock on keys.

He wrote: "Tony Mc drums Alan white bass guitar Zak lead guitar Chris Sharrock keys. (sic)"

It comes days after Liam joked that Peppa Pig and other fictional TV characters would join him and Noel on the road.

Here we have it Peppa pig on drums Bert n Ernie on lead guitar n bass finger bobs on keyboard obv me n Rkid hope that clears everything up can’t wait to see you all who’s says RnR is dead LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 5, 2025

The Oasis reunion tour kicks off on July 4 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.