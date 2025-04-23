WATCH: Coldplay and Rosé perform APT. in South Korea Coldplay and Rosé performed catchy earworm 'APT.' not once, but twice in Goyang-si. SHARE SHARE Rosé joined Coldplay onstage to perform her hit Bruno Mars collaboration 'APT.'

Coldplay duetted with Rosé on 'APT.' at their show in South Korea on Tuesday (22.04.25).

Chris Martin and co brought the 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' to Goyang Stadium in Goyang-si - and they had a special treat in store for K-pop fans.

BLACKPINK star Rosé started performing her duet - usually with Bruno Mars - on her own as pink confetti filled the air.

It went down so well with the crowd, Chris, who performed the piano, requested they do it all over again.

He said: “Rosé, let’s do it again!”

Coldplay have collaborated with K-pop acts both onstage and on record.

The South Korean band Twice joined Coldplay to perform the remix of their song 'We Pray' recently.

Their 2021 LP 'Music of the Spheres' features the huge BTS collaboration 'My Universe'.

Coldplay also co-wrote BTS star Jin's 2022 solo song 'The Astronaut' and played on the track. They performed the song together at the Argentina stop of the jaunt.

Chris previously admitted he doesn't think Coldplay will ever beat their BTS collaboration.

He said: "I don’t think we’ll ever be able to match the BTS surprise. That was surprising even for us.

"The journey from the first time it was mentioned – I was just like ‘how could that ever work?’ – to the song itself arriving and me thinking, ‘that could be for BTS’ – to now it feeling like the most natural collaboration in the world.

"It’s an amazing lesson for myself in keeping an open mind all the time, because you just never know what life or music is gonna throw you."