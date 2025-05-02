Maroon 5 and BLACKPINK's LISA share Priceless song and video Maroon 5 and LISA have teamed up on the song 'Priceless', out now. SHARE SHARE Maroon 5 and LISA have shared their new duet 'Priceless'

Maroon 5 and BLACKPINK star LISA have shared their collaboration, 'Priceless'.

The Adam Levine-fronted pop group have joined forces for the first time with a K-pop artist on the nostalgic track reminiscent of their early days.

The music video was shot in downtown Los Angeles on 35mm film and is inspired by the film 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'.

The collaboration comes ahead of the 'She Will Be Loved' hitmakers announcing their first album since 2021's 'Jordi'.

Adam said: “It’s just a guitar-based song which we haven’t really done in so long. It happened first for us while we were recording the album. I think it’s just the purest and we are so happy to have LISA on it. The guitar intro is literally me playing into an audio message on my iPhone with an unplugged guitar. I actually got a little emotional recording ‘cause it was sort of reconnecting to our roots, which a lot of our fans have been saying ‘hey we want to hear that sound again.’ It’s been like over 20 years so I think it’s time for that to return.”

Guitarist James Valentine added: “I got super emotional when Adam sent me the original demo of ‘Priceless’ because for me the sound represents Maroon 5’s earlier days. I joined the band in 2001 so when I was seeing them play in 2000, ‘Priceless’ gave me the same sort of excitement from the chords to overall vibe. I was super stoked on it and it established the writing and sound for our upcoming album.”

Maroon 5 are also set to announce details of their world tour imminently.



