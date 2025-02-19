BLACKPINK's Lisa releasing graphic novel as companion to debut solo album Alter Ego BLACKPINK's Lisa has added comic book author to her impressive CV. SHARE SHARE BLACKPINK's Lisa has added comic book author to her resume

BLACKPINK's Lisa is releasing a graphic novel as a companion to her debut solo album 'Alter Ego'.

The hotly anticipated record comes out on February 28 - via the K-pop star's own label, LLOUD, in partnership with RCA Records - and as an added bonus, fans can now pre-order the 56-page 'Alter Ego: The Official Comic'.

The 27-year-old star has penned the comic herself with illustrations by MINOMIYABI.

Readers will be introduced to five alter egos: Vixi, Roxi, Kiki, Sunni and Speedi.

The plot reads: "Step into a neon-drenched cyberpunk city where Vixi—a quiet tech genius—prefers fixing arcade machines to seeking the spotlight. Despite her reserved nature, she becomes the unexpected bond that unites four remarkable friends: Roxi, a pressured social star yearning for genuine connection; Kiki, an unstoppable arcade champion with an unyielding spirit; Sunni, a gentle peacekeeper concealing her inner storms; and Speedi, a fearless risk-taker learning to slow down.

"When three ruthless bullies trap Vixi in a virtual reality nightmare, her friends dive headfirst into the digital battleground, proving that while Vixi may work alone, she never has to fight alone."

The comic is due to ship on March 24.

Polymath Lisa - who recently made her TV acting debut in the third series of 'The White Lotus' - has launched the new business, Lalisa Comics, in partnership with Zero Zero Entertainment, suggesting there may be more comics in the future.

In a recent cover interview with Billboard magazine, LISA said she is excited for fans to see a different side to her on 'Alter Ego' and insisted she has a lot more to offer than just being a rapper.

She said: “I’m not like, ‘OK, I’m going to sit down and write the whole thing.'

"In BLACKPINK, I’m a rapper, so I always rap, but now it’s a chance for me to show the world that I’m capable of [so much more].

“It’s a little looser [now].

“We’re not rookies anymore. I’m 27 and headed toward 30. Of course I’m still young, yes, but I feel like it’s more flexible for us. And it’s nothing crazy … I feel like I’m just doing whatever I want, and it doesn’t hurt anyone. As long as it doesn’t hurt anyone’s feelings.”

'Alter Ego' includes the recently released collaboration ‘Born Again’ featuring RAYE and Doja Cat, plus ‘Rockstar’, ‘New Woman’ featuring Rosalía and ‘Moonlit Floor’.



