Rosé says Bruno Mars helped her trust her songwriting intuition Rosé of Blackpink and Bruno Mars collaborated on smash-hit ‘APT.’, and he’s giving her confidence in her songwriting. SHARE SHARE Rosé of Blackpink and Bruno Mars collaborated on smash-hit APT

Rosé has praised Bruno Mars for being a big help in her songwriting process “because of his intuition.”

The Blackpink star — whose real name is Roseanne Park — often doubts her creativity and experiences pressure to meet certain goals, but she said she and Mars have become “very close” and he has helped her push through it.

In an interview with New York Magazine’s The Cut, Rosé said: “Bruno showed me that, as a creative, you have to listen to your intuition and your timing, and you’re allowed to trust in it. I’ve become more confident in what feels right to me and in doing whatever it takes to have that come to life.”

Rosé and Mars, 39, are riding high on the smashing success of their song ‘APT.’. The track spent a whopping 18 weeks at No. 2 on UK Charts following its 13 October release and now sits comfortably at No. 12.

Collaboration between the ‘Locked Out of Heaven’ singer and the K-pop star arose after Rosé told her label she was a huge fan of Mars’ work, and the label arranged for them to meet, with the pair hitting it off immediately “because of his intuition”.

Rosé said: “When I met him, I felt like he read through me, and I was like ‘Oh my God, I feel scared.’”

Rosé and her fellow Blackpink members have taken a year off group work to pursue their own projects. Rosé released her debut solo LP, ‘rosie’, on 6 December.

Mars has a songwriting credit on the album’s first track, ‘number one girl’. Rosé called him for advice on the tune, which she said she was “really struggling with”.

She said: “He came to L.A. and helped me complete the song. I’m really grateful.”

Rosé also hinted at an unreleased song inspired by Mars’ music.

She said: “I wrote it around the time when I had Bruno Mars’s whole discography on repeat as I drove to the studio and back.”

Rosé will play London at Wembley Stadium with Blackpink on 15 August, and a second date has been added the next night due to sweeping demand.

If she could give advice to her younger self now, Rosé said she’d tell her: “Stop questioning yourself. Stop wasting time. Do what you really think — and if that’s wrong, then change it.”



