Kneecap's controversial clips under investigation by UK counter-terrorism officers Kneecap's video clips are under investigation by the UK's counter-terrorism police. SHARE SHARE Kneecap's controversial clips are being investigated by counter-terrorism police in the UK

Kneecap's resurfaced "up Hamas, up Hezbollah" and "kill your local MP" video footage is under investigation by UK counter-terrorism officers.

The Metropolitan Police has announced it is assessing the controversial clips that have added to the backlash the Irish hip-hop trio is already facing after they ended their performance at Coachella in Indio, California with a 'Free Palestine' message as they criticised the US government's funding of Israel's ongoing attacks.

They had their message cut from the livestream of their performance, but the live show itself featured a projection which read: "Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people. It is being enabled by the U.S. government who arm and fund Israel despite their war crimes. F*** Israel Free Palestine."

This led to music mogul Sharon Osbourne calling for the band to have their right to enter the US revoked for "incorporating aggressive political statements,” which they denied.

In a clip from a concert in November 2023, a member is alleged to have said: "The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP."

Another piece of footage resurfaced of a member of the band allegedly saying, "Up Hamas, up Hezbollah" at a concert in London.

In response to the backlash, Kneecap said in a statement: “Let us be unequivocal: we do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah. We condemn all attacks on civilians, always. It is never okay. We know this more than anyone, given our nation’s history.

“We also reject any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual. Ever. An extract of footage, deliberately taken out of all context, is now being exploited and weaponised, as if it were a call to action.”

On Thursday (01.05.25), the Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "On April 22, we were alerted to an online video believed to originate from a music event in London in November 2024.

"Subsequently, we received information about another video, thought to be from a separate event in London in November 2023.

"Both videos have been referred to the Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit for review by specialized officers, who have concluded that there are sufficient grounds for further investigation regarding potential offenses linked to these videos.

"The investigation is currently being conducted by officers from the Metropolitan's Counter Terrorism Command, and inquiries are ongoing."

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch called for Kneecap to be banned over the footage.

Kneecap later issued an apology to the families of murdered MPs but claimed the clip had been “exploited and weaponised”.

This week, a group of notable musicians - including fellow Irish band Fontaines D.C. - signed a letter by Kneecap's record label Heavenly Recordings defending their “artistic freedom of expression”.

IDLES, Paul Weller, Primal Scream, Enter Shikari, English Teacher, The Pogues, Lankum, Toddla T, Sleaford Mods and Thin Lizzy have also signed the letter.

Plus, Annie Mac, Bicep, Bob Vylan, Dexys, Shirley Manson, Soft Play and The Mary Wallopers.

The label said: “This past week has seen a clear, concerted attempt to censor and ultimately deplatform the band Kneecap. In Westminster and the British media, senior political figures have been openly engaged in a campaign to remove Kneecap from the public eye, with veiled threats being made over their scheduled performances at gigs, outdoor events and music festivals, including Glastonbury.”

It went on: “Chillingly, it is also clear to us that influential figures and personalities within the wider music industry are attempting to influence this campaign of intimidation. As artists, we feel the need to register our opposition to any political repression of artistic freedom.”

It added: “In a democracy, no political figures or political parties should have the right to dictate who does and does not play at music festivals or gigs that will be enjoyed by thousands of people.”

The letter ended: “The question of agreeing with Kneecap’s political views is irrelevant: it is in the key interests of every artist that all creative expression be protected in a society that values culture, and that this interference campaign is condemned and ridiculed.

“Furthermore, it also the duty of key leadership figures in the music industry to actively defend artistic freedom of expression – rather than seek to silence views which oppose their own.”

Kneecap were dropped from the Eden Sessions in Cornwall and there have been calls for them to be removed from the Glastonbury lineup.