Blondshell unveils second album, If You Asked For a Picture

Blondshell will release the album 'If You Asked For a Picture' on May 2

Blondshell has unveiled her second studio album, 'If You Asked For a Picture'.

Due for release on May 2, fans of the LA-based indie rock musician - whose real name is Sabrina Teitelbaum - can expect a "a slow-burning epic that starts in a hush and ends in a howl."

The latest single, 'Event of a Fire', is out now.

A press release adds: "Written in the haze of tour-life burnout and sparked by a real 4 a.m. hotel fire evacuation outside Boston, the song begins with a lone guitar arpeggio, intimate and unguarded, before piercing vocal harmonies flicker in and the whole thing ignites."

Teitelbaum commented: “It’s not really ‘what if I’m burnt out from touring.'

“It’s like, ‘what if I’m burnt out from just existing?’”

The accompanying promo for 'Event of a Fire' features up-and-coming French actress Ghjuvanna Benedetti and was directed by Emilé Moutaud.

It follows "a diving team and the internal burnout of one of the divers. It captures the moment when the ordinary aspects of her life clash with the weight of what she’s feeling inside."

Day one fans will remember Blondshell's original pop project under the moniker BAUM.

The artist released the self-titled LP 'Blondshell' in 2023 and the new record is Grunge-inspired.

Blondshell will celebrate the release of ‘If You Asked For A Picture’ with a sold-out underplay on May 2 at Los Angeles’s Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, a special fan event where attendees can get free stick and poke tattoos and take pictures in a photo booth.

Later this month, Blondshell will hit the road for her world tour, including a UK + European leg in September, with a sold-out stop at London’s Electric Brixton. A second date was added due to demand.

Blondshell is also set to support Fontaines D.C. at London’s Finsbury Park on July 5

For tickets head to www.blondshellmusic.com/tour.





‘If You Asked For A Picture’ tracklisting

Thumbtack

T&A

Arms

What’s Fair

Two Times

Event Of A Fire

23’s A Baby

Change

Toy

He Wants Me

Man

Model Rockets







