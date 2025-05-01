Scorpions pull two South American gigs as frontman Klaus Meine battles infection Scorpions were devastated to cancel two concerts as their singer is "unable to sing". SHARE SHARE Scorpions pulls two gigs in South America as frontman Klaus Meine battles infection

Scorpions cancelled two South American dates as singer Klaus Meine battles a respiratory infection.

The first night to pulled as part of their 60th anniversary trek was on April 26 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with the frontman having contracted a virus and struggling with "suspected laryngitis," leaving him "unable to sing".

A social media statement read: “It is with great regret that Scorpions will be unable to perform in Buenos Aires tonight.

“Klaus has contracted a virus and suspected laryngitis and is unfortunately unable to sing. The band send huge apologies to all their beloved fans in Argentina and are extremely disappointed not to be able to play.”

Then, the Germany rockers were forced to axe their planned performance Monsters of Rock festival in Bogotá, Colombia, on April 30.

The "extremely disappointed" 'Wind of Change' group hope to make it up to their fans in Argentina and Colombia "in the future".

A new statement read: "It is with great regret that Scorpions will be unable to perform in Bogotá tonight. Klaus has still not recovered from the virus and respiratory infection that forced the recent Buenos Aires cancellation for Scorpions and is unfortunately still unable to sing. The band send massive apologies to all their loyal fans in Colombia and are again extremely disappointed not to be able to play in one of their favourite countries.

"They’ll make every effort to return to Colombia in the future."

The celebratory run had already been hit with disaster when it was delayed starting due to drummer Mikkey Dee’s recovery from sepsis.

The band were due to kick things off with the 'Coming Home to Las Vegas' residency at PH Live at Planet Hollywood, but those dates will now take place in August.

A statement said: “We regret to inform you that due to Mikkey Dee’s ongoing recovery from his recent hospitalization, we have made the decision to postpone our Coming Home to Las Vegas Residency to August 2025.

“The health and well-being of our brother is of the utmost importance. We wish Mikkey a full and speedy recovery and look forward to rocking with you all again soon!”

Scorpions are next due onstage on May 3 in Ecuador.