Richard Ashcroft returns with first new music since 2018 Richard Ashcroft is back with the new song 'Lover' - featuring elements of Joan Armatrading's 'Love and Affection'. SHARE SHARE Richard Ashcroft has shared his first song in 7 years, 'Lover'

Richard Ashcroft has released his first song in seven years, ‘Lover’.

The former Verve frontman has shared his first new music since his Top 5 2018 album ‘Natural Rebel’.

The track features elements of 'Love and Affection’ by Joan Armatrading, who gave the Britpop legend her seal of approval to use her work.

The 'Bitter Sweet Symphony' hitmaker is actively working on a brand new solo album, and will support Oasis on their sold-out comeback tour.





Ashcroft is a long-time friend of the Gallaghers with his former band The Verve often touring with Oasis in the '90s and he is thrilled to have been invited to support them on tour.

The 53-year-old musician said: "As a fan from day one, I was buzzing for many reasons when the news of Oasis’ return was announced.

“I can say with no exaggeration that the song writing talent of Noel and Liam’s pure spirit as a lead singer helped to inspire me to create some of my best work.

“It was the perfection of ‘Live Forever’ that forced me to try and write my own. They dared to be great, made the dreams we had real and I will always remember those days with joy.

“Now it’s time to create more memories and I’m ready to bring it. See you next summer. Music is power.”

Cast will also support the 'Supersonic' rockers.





Richard Ashcroft will play the following shows as special guest to Oasis:

JULY

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)





AUGUST

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)





SEPTEMBER

27th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)





This summer will also see Richard play select headline shows and festivals:





MAY

25th - Stevenage, SMR 2025 at Lamex Stadium





JUNE

7th and 8th -São Paulo, Blues & Rock Festival

19th - Oxfordshire, Nocturne Live at Blenheim Palace

27th - Newmarket, Racecourses





AUGUST

23rd - Cornwall, Live At Scorrier House







