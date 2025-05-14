Andy Bell confirms involvement in Oasis reunion tour Oasis' bassist Andy Bell has confirmed he will be onstage with the Gallagher brothers. SHARE SHARE Andy Bell has let slip that he is part of the 'Oasis Live '25' tour lineup

Andy Bell has confirmed he will be part of the Oasis reunion tour lineup.

The Britpop legends' bass player has let slip that he is among the returning band members set to join frontman Liam Gallagher and guitarist Noel Gallagher on their first jaunt in 16 years, dubbed 'Oasis Live '25' - despite the official lineup not being released.

He told Austrian newspaper Oe24: “I’m in and I’m really looking forward to it.

“We'll see each other on tour. Or rather, you'll see me – I'll hardly be able to see you in the audience."

It's been reported that they will also be joined by guitarist Gem Archer, original rhythm guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs and newcomer Joey Waronker on drums.

The tour will hit stadiums across the UK and Ireland, kicking off on July 4 in Cardiff and proceeding to Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin through September before heading around the world.

Fans have wished for an Oasis reunion since the brothers infamously split in 2009 when Noel walked out on the band before a headline festival performance in Paris in the wake of a huge backstage bust-up with younger brother Liam.





This week, Liam insisted anything could happen in the future with regards to Oasis releasing new music.

Their manager, Alec McKinlay, insisted the reunion tour isn't the beginning of new releases from the band.

He told Music Week magazine: "This is very much the last time around, as Noel’s made clear in the press.

"It’s a chance for fans who haven’t seen the band to see them, or at least for some of them to. But no, there’s no plan for any new music."

The news sent shockwaves through fans, with one asking frontman Liam on X: "liam I don't know who the manager of Oasis is, but his attitude of telling us that after this tour there will be nothing more was not very biblical. (sic)"

However, it seems the 'Live Forever' singer isn't ruling anything out.

Liam replied: "Neither do I and the only people that will be making any kind of decisions on the future of OASIS will be ME n RKID so let’s just take it 1 day at a time. (sic)"

He followed up his response by suggesting he could even do another album with John Squire, after he and The Stone Roses guitarist released a joint self-titled LP last year.

He penned: "I might do another album with John who knows I might join the spiritual space invaders I might do nothing that’s the groovy thing about the future nobody knows."

Meanwhile, Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones recently revealed his close pal Noel has been penning new tunes.