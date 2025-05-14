Liam Gallagher isn't ruling anything out with regards to new Oasis music Liam Gallagher has insisted he and brother Noel Gallagher are the decision makers in Oasis and he isn't ruling out future music or projects. SHARE SHARE Liam Gallagher isn't ruling out making new music with Oasis or John Squire

Liam Gallagher has insisted anything could happen in the future with regards to Oasis releasing new music.

This week, the Britpop legends' manager, Alec McKinlay, insisted their first tour in 16 years, dubbed 'Oasis Live '25', isn't the beginning of new releases from the band.

He told Music Week magazine: "This is very much the last time around, as Noel’s made clear in the press.

"It’s a chance for fans who haven’t seen the band to see them, or at least for some of them to. But no, there’s no plan for any new music."

The news sent shockwaves through fans, with one asking frontman Liam on X: "liam I don't know who the manager of Oasis is, but his attitude of telling us that after this tour there will be nothing more was not very biblical. (sic)"

However, it seems the 'Live Forever' singer isn't ruling anything out with his brother, the group's guitarist Noel Gallagher.

Liam replied: "Neither do I and the only people that will be making any kind of decisions on the future of OASIS will be ME n RKID so let’s just take it 1 day at a time. (sic)"

He followed up his response by suggesting he could even do another album with John Squire, after he and The Stone Roses guitarist released a joint self-titled LP last year.

He penned: "I might do another album with John who knows I might join the spiritual space invaders I might do nothing that’s the groovy thing about the future nobody knows."

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones recently revealed his close pal Noel has been penning new tunes.





The Welsh rocker didn't know whether the new material would be for Oasis or another project.

Speaking to NME about the rock band's new album, 'Make ’em Laugh, Make ’em Cry, Make ’em Wait', he spilled: “I asked him what he’d been up to, and he said he’d been doing some writing in the studio,” Kelly explained. He continued: “I’m assuming he’s doing some writing for either his stuff or if they’re [Oasis] gonna bring out a couple songs, I don’t know.”



