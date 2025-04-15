Stevie Nicks announces 2025 solo tour dates Stevie Nicks will be joined by Billy Joel on select dates of the jaunt. SHARE SHARE Stevie Nicks has announced new North American tour dates for 2025

Stevie Nicks has announced a North American tour, with Billy Joel partaking in a handful of dates.

The Fleetwood Mac icon, 76, will kick off the run at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with the 'Piano Man', on August 8.

The run is due to conclude on November 15 at the Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

The music pals have been performing on their ongoing ‘Two Icons, One Night Tour' since 2023.

General sale tickets will be available on Friday, April 18 at 10am local via LiveNation.com.

Meanwhile Joel was recently forced to rescheduled concerts "due to a medical condition".

The 75-year-old music legend had to push back his shows at Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield and Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium from June 2025 until 2026 to give him enough time to recover from "recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors."

The Edinburgh and Liverpool stadium gigs - which mark his first in both cities in more than 45 years - will now take place on June 6 and June 20, 2026, respectively.

The 'Uptown Girl' hitmaker is "expected to make a full recovery" from the undisclosed procedure.

Joel will resume the tour at the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025.

A statement issued to press read: "Billy Joel’s upcoming concert dates will be rescheduled due to a medical condition. The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors. Joel is expected to make a full recovery. The tour will resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025."

Joel said: “While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding.”

Stevie Nicks 2025 North American tour dates:

Aug. 8 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ with Billy Joel

Aug. 12 at the TD Garden in Boston, MA

Aug. 15 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON, CA

Aug. 19 at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, MN

Aug. 23 at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH

Aug. 27 at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC

Aug. 30 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL

Oct. 4 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA with Billy Joel

Oct. 7 at the PHX Arena in Phoenix, AZ

Oct. 11 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV

Oct. 15 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK

Oct. 18 at the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, LA with Billy Joel

Nov. 15 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI with Billy Joel