Billy Joel postpones pair of UK gigs by a year 'due to a medical condition' Billy Joel needs time to recover from recent surgery and has pushed back two UK dates until June 2026. SHARE SHARE Billy Joel has postponed a pair of UK concerts to give him time to recover from recent surgery

Billy Joel has rescheduled concerts "due to a medical condition".

The 'Piano Man', 75, has been forced to push back his shows at Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield and Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium from June 2025 until 2026 to give him enough time to recover from "recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors."

The Edinburgh and Liverpool stadium gigs - which mark his first in both cities in more than 45 years - will now take place on June 6 and June 20, 2026, respectively.

The 'Uptown Girl' hitmaker is "expected to make a full recovery" from the undisclosed procedure.

Joel will resume the tour at the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025.

A statement issued to press read: "Billy Joel’s upcoming concert dates will be rescheduled due to a medical condition. The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors. Joel is expected to make a full recovery. The tour will resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025."

Joel said: “While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding.”

All purchased tickets will automatically be valid for the rescheduled shows. For those unable to attend, refunds will be available from the point of purchase.







