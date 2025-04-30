Lorde unveils first album in four years, Virgin Lorde will release the follow-up to 2021's 'Solar Power' on June 27. SHARE SHARE Lorde has officially announced her new album, 'Virgin', due out on June 27

The follow-up to 2021's 'Solar Power' "promises" to be a "bold evolution in her sound and storytelling."

Lorde recently made a triumphant return after a four-year hiatus with the nostalgic song, 'What Was That'.

The track was co-produced by Lorde, Jim-E Stack and Dan Nigro.

The New Zealand pop star has been compared to Charli xcx before - with the pair quashing rumours of a feud by teaming up on the remix of 'Girl, so Confusing' - and there is a definite 'Brat' sound to the track.

The accompanying music video was shot on location in New York, including Washington Square Park, where Lorde surprised fans with a pop-up performance this month.

The appearance was dramatically shut down by police before it started.

Lorde announced to fans on social media that she would be hosting a meet-up at Washington Square Park on Tuesday (22.04.25) at 7pm.

However, so many fans turned up, the police told them to leave.

Lorde posted to her Instagram Story: “OMG @thepark the cops are shutting us down. I am truly Amazed by how many of you showed up!!!

“But they’re telling me you gotta disperse ... I’m so sorry.”

Fortunately, Lorde managed to play 'What Was That' to the crowd through giant speakers as she danced atop a table.

Lorde recently teased "everything is about to change" as she prepares her new era.







