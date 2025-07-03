Raye left in tears after singing Ice Cream Man at Open'er Festival Raye performed at Open'er Festival in Poland on Wednesday night (02.07.25) and couldn't hold back her emotions when she performed Ice Cream Man. SHARE SHARE Raye couldn't contain her emotions at the Open'er Festival / Credit: Didkivskyi

Raye wiped away tears after performing Ice Cream Man at the Open'er Festival in Poland on Wednesday night (02.07.25).

The 27-year-old singer's song details the impact of being sexually assaulted, something which Raye has experienced in her life at various ages.

And Raye couldn't contain her emotions when she got through the track, which is from her 2023 album My 21st Century Blues.

Raye performing at Open'er Festival / Credit: Didkivskyi



