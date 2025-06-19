Lorde's new song Hammer is an 'ode to city life and horniness' Lorde has announced the final single from Virgin will arrive on Friday (20.06.25). SHARE SHARE Lorde has another track from Virgin on the way

Lorde's next single from Virgin is "an ode to city life and horniness".

The Kiwi pop star has announced her next track, Hammer, which is the opening song on the follow-up to 2021's Solar Power.

The accompanying music video, which will land on Friday (20.06.25), was shot at London's Hampstead Heath.

Lorde shared to Instagram alongside a photograph of her washing her face in a sink: "Hammer. Last song before Virgin. First song on the album. An ode to city life and horniness tbh. (sic)"

Hammer is the third and final single to be released from the LP before its release on June 27, following What Was That and Man Of The Year.

Lorde recently admitted "a lot of people" won't think she's a "good girl anymore" after hearing Virgin.

The 28-year-old singer - real name Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor - predicts that the record will see her lose and gain fans as she gets vulnerable on sensitive topics including self-discovery, gender identity, and personal transformation.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: “There’s going to be a lot of people who don’t think I’m a good girl anymore, a good woman. It’s over.

“It will be over for a lot of people, and then for some people, I will have arrived. I’ll be where they always hoped I’d be.”

Lorde also expanded on her gender identity, insisting she is a "woman except for the days when I'm a man".

Recounting the time her fellow pop star Chappell Roan asked if she is non-binary, she told the publication: “'[Chappell Roan] asked me this.

"She was like, 'So, are you nonbinary now?' And I was like, 'I’m a woman except for the days when I’m a man.' I know that’s not a very satisfying answer, but there’s a part of me that is really resistant to boxing it up.'”

The writer added of the singer's identity: “Though Lorde still calls herself a cis woman and her pronouns remain unchanged, she describes herself as ‘in the middle gender-­wise,’ a person more comfortable with the fluidity of her expression.

“In some ways, she feels like her teenage self again, back when her friends were mostly boys and there was a looseness in how she dressed and acted.”