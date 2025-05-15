Lorde on new album Virgin: There's going to be a lot of people who don't think I'm a good girl anymore
Lorde predicts some fans will be "over" her when her deeply vulnerable new album drops.
Lorde admits "a lot of people" won't think she is a "good girl anymore" after hearing her new album 'Virgin'.
The pop star - real name Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor - predicts that the follow-up to 2021's 'Solar Power', which "promises" to be a "bold evolution in her sound and storytelling", will see her lose and gain fans as she gets vulnerable on sensitive topics including self-discovery, gender identity, and personal transformation.
She told Rolling Stone magazine in cover interview: “There’s going to be a lot of people who don’t think I’m a good girl anymore, a good woman. It’s over.
“It will be over for a lot of people, and then for some people, I will have arrived. I’ll be where they always hoped I’d be.”
Lorde also expanded on her gender identity, insisting she is a "woman except for the days when I'm a man".
Recounting the time her fellow pop star Chappell Roan asked if she is non-binary, she told the publication: “'[Chappell Roan] asked me this.
"She was like, 'So, are you nonbinary now?' And I was like, 'I’m a woman except for the days when I’m a man.' I know that’s not a very satisfying answer, but there’s a part of me that is really resistant to boxing it up.'”
The writer added of the singer's identity: “Though Lorde still calls herself a cis woman and her pronouns remain unchanged, she describes herself as ‘in the middle gender-wise,’ a person more comfortable with the fluidity of her expression.
“In some ways, she feels like her teenage self again, back when her friends were mostly boys and there was a looseness in how she dressed and acted.”
'Virgin' is released on June 27.