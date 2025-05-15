Lorde on new album Virgin: There's going to be a lot of people who don't think I'm a good girl anymore Lorde predicts some fans will be "over" her when her deeply vulnerable new album drops. SHARE SHARE 'Virgin' is released on June 27

Lorde admits "a lot of people" won't think she is a "good girl anymore" after hearing her new album 'Virgin'.

The pop star - real name Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor - predicts that the follow-up to 2021's 'Solar Power', which "promises" to be a "bold evolution in her sound and storytelling", will see her lose and gain fans as she gets vulnerable on sensitive topics including self-discovery, gender identity, and personal transformation.

She told Rolling Stone magazine in cover interview: “There’s going to be a lot of people who don’t think I’m a good girl anymore, a good woman. It’s over.

“It will be over for a lot of people, and then for some people, I will have arrived. I’ll be where they always hoped I’d be.”

Lorde also expanded on her gender identity, insisting she is a "woman except for the days when I'm a man".

Recounting the time her fellow pop star Chappell Roan asked if she is non-binary, she told the publication: “'[Chappell Roan] asked me this.

"She was like, 'So, are you nonbinary now?' And I was like, 'I’m a woman except for the days when I’m a man.' I know that’s not a very satisfying answer, but there’s a part of me that is really resistant to boxing it up.'”

The writer added of the singer's identity: “Though Lorde still calls herself a cis woman and her pronouns remain unchanged, she describes herself as ‘in the middle gender-­wise,’ a person more comfortable with the fluidity of her expression.

“In some ways, she feels like her teenage self again, back when her friends were mostly boys and there was a looseness in how she dressed and acted.”

'Virgin' is released on June 27.