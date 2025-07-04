Oasis set list 'leaks' ahead of Cardiff gig The set list for Oasis' first gig in more than 15 years has reportedly been leaked hours before the reunited rockers are set to take to the stage in Cardiff on Friday night (04.07.25). SHARE SHARE The set list for Oasis' first comeback gig reportedly leaked hours before they were due on stage

The set list for Oasis' first gig in more than 15 years has reportedly been leaked hours before the reunited rockers take to the stage in Cardiff.

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have ended years of estrangement to get the band back together for the Oasis Live '25 Tour - which kicks off at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Friday night (04.07.25) - and they have been aiming to keep details of the show under wraps.

However, a new report from the MailOnline claims to have revealed the set list in full - suggesting Oasis will kick the first show off with 1995 B-side Acquiesce before launching into Morning Glory.

The website reports the band will play hits including Some Might Say, Supersonic. Cigarettes and Alcohol, Live Forever and Rock 'N' Roll Star with the show concluding with Don't Look Back In Anger and Wonderwall before finishing with Champagne Supernova.

The publication reported the band has been in technical rehearsals at the venue since Monday before they were joined by Liam and Noel later in the week,

A source told the publication: "It’s all gearing up now. Technical rehearsals for the band started on Monday and then Noel and Liam joined them a couple of days later.

"But Liam barely even stayed for the first eight songs before leaving the rehearsals early and Noel continued on his own."

Liam has previously given some hints about the set list and told fans Oasis will be playing the song Hello despite speculation the track would be dropped because its links to Hello, I'm Back Again by convicted sex offender Gary Glitter.

During a chat with followers on X, Liam wrote: "We’ll be playing HELLO trust me".

When quizzed on whether he or Noel will take the lead in deciding the set list - or if it will be a "joint decision" - Liam replied: "Noel is the BOSS."

The Mirror previously reported the band has been working extra hard to make sure every gig on the tour is going to be "massive".

A source told the publication: "Some tours would start with a smaller show or take a week or two to get into the groove again. But there is no time for that and also Liam and Noel want every night to be massive.

"This is such a huge comeback show and they are taking it very seriously. It all points to it being an incredible comeback tour."

Prior to the first show, a dazzling drone display took place above the Principality Stadium with the gadgets spelling out the band's name in lights high above the venue where the gig will take place.

The Oasis Live '25 Tour starts in the UK in Cardiff on July 4 and will head to North America, South Korea, Japan, Australia and South America, where it will conclude in Sao Paulo, Brazil on November 25.