Katy Perry trapped in metal sphere as stage stunt goes wrong Pop star Katy Perry almost toppled out of a metal sphere suspended above the audience when a stunt went wrong during a gig in Adelaide, Australia on Monday night (30.06.25). SHARE SHARE Katy Perry's stage stunt went wrong during a gig in Australia

Katy Perry almost toppled out of a floating metal sphere when a stunt went wrong during a gig in Adelaide, Australia.

The pop star was performing at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on the Australian leg of her Lifetimes Tour on Monday night (30.06.25) when she was suspended from the ceiling in a giant metal ball which was eventually lowered to the floor, but the contraption was seen tilting to one side unexpectedly and Katy was forced to hang on to wrist straps to prevent herself being thrown out of the side of the cage.

Video footage posted online shows the Firework star holding on to keep herself from tumbling out as the venue's lights were dimmed and stage staff attempted to help.

They eventually managed to stop the cage from tilting and Katy was able to lower herself down and jump to the floor.

One audience member wrote in a post on X: "Thank god she always holds onto the wrist straps because otherwise she would’ve hurt herself badly."

The show was Katy's last performance in Australia on the tour and she appeared to fight back tears during an emotional moment towards the end of the gig, telling the audience: "Thank you Australia for always being there for me".

The tearful performance came just days before it was confirmed Katy's marriage to actor Orlando Bloom - the father of her four-year-old daughter Daisy - has come to an end.

Their reps told Us Weekly in a joint statement: “Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting. They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect.”

Katy's tour now heads to the US and resumes in Denver, Colorado on July 10. She will perform throughout the US and Canada during July and August before taking the tour to South America in September and then on to Europe and the UK later in the year.

The Lifetimes Tour is slated to conclude in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates in December.