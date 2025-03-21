Metallica axe-slayer Kirk Hammett releases photo book detailing ‘rich history and artistry’ of his guitars Metallica’s longtime lead guitarist has released ‘The Collection: Kirk Hammett’, a photo book containing 400 pages of photos and stories about his eclectic guitar collection. SHARE SHARE Metallica’s longtime lead guitarist has released ‘The Collection: Kirk Hammett’, a photo book containing 400 pages of photos and stories about his eclectic guitar collection.

Kirk Hammett has released a photo book of his guitars.

The Metallica axe-slayer has published ‘The Collection: Kirk Hammett’, a deep dive into the extensive collection of guitars he’s played on records and stages across his decades-long music career.

In a statement to media, Hammett said: “I am thrilled to announce the launch of ‘The Collection: Kirk Hammett’. I’ve worked diligently on this curated collection of vintage and modern guitars for the book. I feel the book captures the rich history and artistry behind each of these unique and rare instruments.”

‘The Collection: Kirk Hammett’ was launched by Gibson Publishing, the publishing division of the notable guitar brand.

The 400-page coffee-table book contains photos of the many guitars Hammett has played, and stories — including exclusive interviews with Hammett — to go with them. The photos were shot on location in Los Angeles and Hawaii by noted rock photographer Ross Halfin.

Cesar Gueikian, president and CEO of Gibson, said: “We have been working on this project with Kirk for years now, and I had the opportunity to work closely with Kirk on the composition of the collection for the book. It was a thrill to put this together and it took a village to get it done! I hope everyone appreciates the work that went into this book and enjoys every story behind the guitars.”

Hammett has been the lead guitarist of Metallica — the nine-time Grammy award-winning heavy metal band since 1983. Over that time, he has played many eclectic guitars, including “Greeny”, a 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard.

Hammett added: “Every picture tells a story and thanks to Ross Halfin and his exceptional photography, every picture in this book is worth a million words! This book could not be possible without the help of Gibson, so I’d like to thank them for making my passion for Greeny, and guitars a reality. I hope all of you enjoy this journey as much as I did.”

Metallica will play the UK next at Black Sabbath’s final gig, a charity concert called ‘Back To The Beginning’, on July 5, in Birmingham.



