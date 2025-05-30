Dave Mustaine claims he was left without credit for songs that 'made' Metallica Dave Mustaine has claimed he didn't receive credit for the songs he wrote for Metallica that "made them". SHARE SHARE Dave Mustaine has claimed he was left without credit for songs that 'made' Metallica

Dave Mustaine has claimed he penned "a lot of" music that "made" Metallica.

Before he co-founded thrash metal band Megadeth, Mustaine was the lead guitarist for Metallica, though he was dismissed from the band before their debut album in 1983.

CLICK HERE to check out all Mustaine had to say on the tumultuous split.