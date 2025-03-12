Metallica unveil free immersive concert experience that requires £3,500 headset Metallica have announced a free immersive concert film in partnership with Apple Vision Pro, the £3,500 virtual reality headset. SHARE SHARE Metallica have announced a free immersive concert film in partnership with the Apple Vision Pro

Metallica have announced an immersive concert experience only accessible through the £3,500 Apple Vision Pro headset.

The heavy metal veterans are offering an immersive concert film in partnership with Apple available this Friday (14.03.25).

The concert is free, but fans need to have one the pricey mixed reality headsets.

Otherwise, fans can reserve a free Vision Pro demo at participating Apple stores to view an extended preview of the film.

Metallica said: “This project marks a new foray into immersive technology, using ultra-high-resolution 180-degree video and Spatial Audio to give fans unprecedented access from vantage points as close up as the Snake Pit to wide-angle views.”

The experience, titled simply ‘Metallica’, was filmed at their show in Mexico City in September, the final night of their 'M72 World Tour'. Fans can immerse themselves in performances of the band’s hits, including ‘Whiplash’ and ‘Enter Sandman’.

Metallica’s statement continued: “It brings the live show to a whole new level, and to achieve this, Apple built a custom stage plot featuring 14 Apple Immersive Video cameras using a mix of stabilized cameras, cable-suspended cameras, and remote-controlled camera dolly systems that moved around the stage.”

The songs featured in the immersive film will also be released as an EP, ‘Metallica Live from Mexico City’, on Apple Music, also available Friday.

The band announced in January that the 'M72 World Tour' will return to North America in April and run through November, making stops in cities in Canada, the US, Australia, and New Zealand.

Metallica will also play at Black Sabbath’s ‘Back To The Beginning’ charity concert on 5 July at Birmingham’s Villa Park.



