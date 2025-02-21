Lily Allen brands viral AI song mistaken for her and Fred Again.. 'bizarre' Lily Allen has offered her opinion of a viral song that is being mistaken for her and Fred Again... SHARE SHARE Lily Allen wants to know if the AI song is a real person or not

The 'Smile' hitmaker has no idea if it's a real person singing on the e.motion track ‘Somebody Else’ or if it's an AI version of her own voice, but the track has gone viral and has even been played on radio.

Speaking on her and friend Miquita Oliver’s BBC Sounds podcast ‘Miss Me?’, her co-host said: “The AI version of you is taking over the charts!”

Lily said: “My cousin Gracie was like, ‘Oh my god you’ve got a new song out with Fred Again’ and I was like ‘No I don’t!’”

Offering her opinion of the track, she said: “I don’t think it sounds like me to be honest! But lots of people do!”

The ‘Not Fair’ hitmaker wants e.motion to get in touch and confirm if it’s AI or not.

She continued: “We don’t know if it is a real person singing or if it is indeed an AI version of my voice.” Oliver went on to ask Allen if she was “okay with that being out in the world and people thinking it’s you.”

“It’s just bizarre. e.motion if you’re listening would you get in touch…I want [them] to tell us who it is and if it is my voice AI-ed or if it is a real person.”

As for when fans can expect real new music from Lily, she recently admitted she is hoping to get her "head straight" and release a new album by the end of the year.

The pop star hasn't released a record since 2018's 'No Shame' but after she wraps her stint in Henrik Ibsen’s classic play 'Hedda Gabler, which runs at the Theatre Royal Bath's Ustinov Studio in Bath, England this summer, she wants to get back in the studio.

On a previous episode of 'Miss Me?', she said: "Firstly, I’m going to go and get my head straight for a bit.

"I’m doing a little bit of work on myself in this beginning period of the year, then I’m going to do some more writing, then I’m going to do my play, hopefully, maybe get an album out by the end of the year. That would be nice, wouldn’t it?"

She continued: "It’s [the album is] not real, I’m just trying to manifest it now. Listen, I’ve got this. We’re bringing Lily Allen back in 2025."

Lily already recorded some new material in Nashville, Tennessee, teasing a country project.

She said in April 2024: "I’m in Nashville, where everyone is really good. There’s so much legacy. I have to say it’s quite intimidating being here. People are really talented."

During an appearance on the 'Dish' podcast, Lily went on to confess she had spent her time in the city dabbling with the genre, saying: "I’m just making some space for some music, for some music to reveal itself.

"It’s not an album … it’s just, yeah. I’m just, you know, trying some stuff out [to] see if it works. I do love country and western music. And also I feel like with my writing, it’s quite storytelling, sort of like narrative-led music."